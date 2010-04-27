How to use a low-pass filter

Step 5: Play some notes from your keyboard. Hmm. That doesn’t sound quite right. What happened to our sound? Well, the envelope is still at its default setting. The envelope controls are in the bottom half of the Filter section. Let’s make a few changes. Set the Decay to about 10 o’clock, and turn the Sustain all the way down. Now play a note or two. Much better. That’s a very familiar sound!