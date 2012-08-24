Win a Peavey 6505 head worth £1,099!

The Peavey 6505 was first launched back in 1991 as the 5150, the signature amplifier of one Edward Van Halen. The tap-happy virtuoso went his own way in 2004, but the re-branded Peavey 6505 has since gone from strength to strength. To celebrate the amp's ongoing success, Peavey is very generously offering a 6505 head, worth £1,099, to give away to one lucky reader.

Over the last 20 years, the 6505 has found its way into the rigs of rock and metal superstars such as Machine Head's Robb Flynn, BFMV's Matt Tuck and Ben Wells of Black Stone Cherry to name a few. Featuring an earth-shattering 120 watts of power, backed by five 12AX7 valves in the preamp and four 6L6GC valves in the power amp, the bods at Peavey call it "the sound of modern metal", and they ain't wrong. The amp's crushing gain is delivered through two footswitchable channels with high- and low-gain inputs, and a straightforward but wide-ranging EQ, making for a versatile set of tones that are not only world-class in quality, but effortless to set up.

