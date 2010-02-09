More

Video: Wild Beasts ‘We Still Got The Taste Dancing On Our Tongues’

Wild Beasts have unveiled the video for their new single ‘We Still Got The Taste Dancing On Our Tongues’ (out 22 March)

The Taste Dancin' On Our Tongues´ (out 22 March). They're not your traditional guitar heroes, but what they lack in massive riff-age, they makes up in beautiful guitar tone and canny delay manipulation.

The band's last album, ‘Two Dancers´, received wide acclaim last year and, if you like this, you can watch a longer video of their pre-Christmas gig
at London´s Hoxton Hall here or head along to one of the following tour
dates.

Wild Beasts 2010 UK Tour Dates
03 March - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms *
04 March - London, UK - Koko *
11 March - Warwick, UK - Warwick Uni *
12 March - Bournemouth, UK - 60 Million Postcards *
13 March - Leicester, UK - Uni Queens Hall *
15 March - Norwich, UK - Waterfront *
16 March - Exeter, UK - Phoenix *
18 March - Liverpool, UK - Academy 2 *
19 March - Newcastle, UK - Cluny *
20 March - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 *
22 March - London, UK - Koko - with support from Everything Everything and Esben And The Witch
25 March - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh - support TBC
26 March - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue - support TBC
27 March - Dublin, Ireland - Academy - support TBC

* with support from Erland & The Carnival and Lone Wolf

What do you think? Indie urchins or graceful rock swans? Comment!

