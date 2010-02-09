Video: Wild Beasts ‘We Still Got The Taste Dancing On Our Tongues’

Wild Beasts have unveiled the video for their new single ‘We Still Got
The Taste Dancin' On Our Tongues´ (out 22 March). They're not your traditional guitar heroes, but what they lack in massive riff-age, they makes up in beautiful guitar tone and canny delay manipulation.
The band's last album, ‘Two Dancers´, received wide acclaim last year and, if you like this, you can watch a longer video of their pre-Christmas gig
at London´s Hoxton Hall here or head along to one of the following tour
dates.
Wild Beasts 2010 UK Tour Dates
03 March - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms *
04 March - London, UK - Koko *
11 March - Warwick, UK - Warwick Uni *
12 March - Bournemouth, UK - 60 Million Postcards *
13 March - Leicester, UK - Uni Queens Hall *
15 March - Norwich, UK - Waterfront *
16 March - Exeter, UK - Phoenix *
18 March - Liverpool, UK - Academy 2 *
19 March - Newcastle, UK - Cluny *
20 March - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 *
22 March - London, UK - Koko - with support from Everything Everything and Esben And The Witch
25 March - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh - support TBC
26 March - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue - support TBC
27 March - Dublin, Ireland - Academy - support TBC
* with support from Erland & The Carnival and Lone Wolf
What do you think? Indie urchins or graceful rock swans? Comment!
