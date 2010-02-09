Video: Wild Beasts ‘We Still Got The Taste Dancing On Our Tongues’

Wild Beasts have unveiled the video for their new single ‘We Still Got

The Taste Dancin' On Our Tongues´ (out 22 March). They're not your traditional guitar heroes, but what they lack in massive riff-age, they makes up in beautiful guitar tone and canny delay manipulation.

The band's last album, ‘Two Dancers´, received wide acclaim last year and, if you like this, you can watch a longer video of their pre-Christmas gig

at London´s Hoxton Hall here or head along to one of the following tour

dates.

Wild Beasts 2010 UK Tour Dates

03 March - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms *

04 March - London, UK - Koko *

11 March - Warwick, UK - Warwick Uni *

12 March - Bournemouth, UK - 60 Million Postcards *

13 March - Leicester, UK - Uni Queens Hall *

15 March - Norwich, UK - Waterfront *

16 March - Exeter, UK - Phoenix *

18 March - Liverpool, UK - Academy 2 *

19 March - Newcastle, UK - Cluny *

20 March - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 *

22 March - London, UK - Koko - with support from Everything Everything and Esben And The Witch

25 March - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh - support TBC

26 March - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue - support TBC

27 March - Dublin, Ireland - Academy - support TBC

* with support from Erland & The Carnival and Lone Wolf



