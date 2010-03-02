Video: OK Go Still The Kings Of Viral Vids, Check Out ‘This Too Shall Pass’

OK Go are once again pandering to the lucrative ‘bored desk-slave´ market with their new video for ‘This Too Shall Pass´.

Many an air-conditioned office hour has slipped by since the chaps first rose to fame with their treadmilling viral hit ‘

Here It Goes Again

´. Since then, all we´ve been left with is countless terrible impersonators and Justin Lee Collins-narrated Top Ten shows.

Rejoice though, because this is the moment you didn´t know you were waiting for. TG reckons the internet will probably shun this one, claiming they´ve tried too hard. FICKLE INTERNET!

OK Go 'This Too Shall Pass' Video