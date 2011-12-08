Video: MP plays air guitar in House Of Commons

Check out the video above to watch Conservative minister Graham Evans practicing his guitar licks on a roll of paper in the House Of Commons.

The footage first emerged in March and features the Conservative MP for Weaver Vale, Cheshire working on his picking technique, while the now departed Dr Liam Fox MP explains military redundancies.

We're not sure if this makes us feel better or worse about the government, but we've all been caught with our trousers down/our instruments out at some point.

