Video: Justin King Nailing ‘Crown’ On A Double-Neck Acoustic

TG is sure that those of you that like to spend time on the
internet may already be aware of tapping-maestro Justin King, but sometimes
it´s nice to reminisce.
The guitar you see in the video below is a one-off double-neck
acoustic built by American luthier Mike Doolin and both necks are steel-strung
and tuned to DADGAD. In addition, the guitar´s necks are adjustable, helping it
to cope with the increased string tension.
Unfortunately, King´s band (Justin King and The Apologies)
split up in 2007 and the talented tapper then turned his hand to photography
and headed out to Iraq
to document the ongoing conflict.
Having mastered guitar and photography, what´s he up to now?
Well, erm, undertaking a degree in oil painting, of course.
Expect to see statues erected in the man´s honour, though
he´ll probably have made them too…