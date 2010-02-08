Video: Justin King Nailing ‘Crown’ On A Double-Neck Acoustic

TG is sure that those of you that like to spend time on the

internet may already be aware of tapping-maestro Justin King, but sometimes

it´s nice to reminisce.

The guitar you see in the video below is a one-off double-neck

acoustic built by American luthier Mike Doolin and both necks are steel-strung

and tuned to DADGAD. In addition, the guitar´s necks are adjustable, helping it

to cope with the increased string tension.

Unfortunately, King´s band (Justin King and The Apologies)

split up in 2007 and the talented tapper then turned his hand to photography

and headed out to Iraq

to document the ongoing conflict.

Having mastered guitar and photography, what´s he up to now?

Well, erm, undertaking a degree in oil painting, of course.

Expect to see statues erected in the man´s honour, though

he´ll probably have made them too…