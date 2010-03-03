Video: Check Out Johnny Depp’s Guitar Solo Skills

If, like us, you´re fed up of the Cowell cronies´ god-awful (but well-meaning) cover of ‘Everybody Hurts´, you´ll probably really enjoy this alternative Haiti fundraiser from Shane McGowan and ‘friends´.

We liked the screaming and howling stuff, but when it got to 3.40 and Johnny Depp (who just stands around until that point) suddenly rips a guitar solo, we REALLY started to enjoy ourselves.

The single goes on sale 7 March, but you can pre-order it for a minuscule 79 pence from

7Digital

.

Shane McGowan & Friends 'I Put A Spell On You' Video