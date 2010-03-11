Video: Alberta Cross ‘Old Man Chicago’ - plus tour dates and freebies!

You may have seen a Those About To Rock piece on alt-country rockers Alberta Cross in TG199 (on sale now). This is their new video for album track ‘Old Man Chicago´. We likey.



If YOU like what you hear, you can still stream the whole album, ‘Broken Side Of Time´ through their website, Albertacross.net. There´s also a free download of ‘Leave Us And Forgive Us´ hosted there.



If you REALLY like what you hear, you can do all of the above and catch them on one of the following dates. They´re cracking live.



Alberta Cross 2010 UK Tour Dates

11 March - Glasgow SE + CC Hall 4 (supporting Dave Matthews Band)

12 March - Manchester, Night & Day (headline show)

14 March - London Shepherds Bush Empire (supporting Mumford & Sons)

15 March - London Dingwalls (headline show)



Alberta Cross 'Old Man Chicago' Video

