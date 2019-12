While we all know that the drugs don´t work, at least they

have inspired these BIG-ASS MONSTER RIFFS...



1)Eric Clapton 'Cocaine' (written by JJ Cale)

2) Black Sabbath 'Sweet Leaf'



3) Guns N' Roses 'Mr Brownstone'



4) Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Under The Bridge'

5) Jimi Hendrix 'Purple Haze'