Tony Iommi: 'Sabbath reunion is "speculation"

Tony Iommi has issued a statement on his website claiming that, despite previous reports to the contrary, he has NOT confirmed a Black Sabbath reunion.

Writing on TonyIommi.com, the guitarist stated that he in fact did not confirm the reunion to the Birmingham Mail yesterday and that the quoted conversation, which actually took place back in June, was mere speculation.

In the same post the famously hard-to-anger Iommi said he was "saddened" by the actions of the journalist, telling fans, "I hope he's enjoyed his moment of glory, he won't have another at my expense."

You can read the full statement below.

Tony Iommi Black Sabbath reunion statement

Black Sabbath Reunion Speculation



I'm saddened that a Birmingham journalist whom I trusted has chosen this point in time to take a conversation we had back in June and make it sound like we spoke yesterday about a Black Sabbath reunion.



At the time I was supporting the Home of Metal exhibition and was merely speculating, shooting the breeze, on something all of us get asked constantly, "Are you getting back together?"

Thanks to the internet it's gone round the world as some sort of "official" statement on my part, absolute nonsense. I hope he's enjoyed his moment of glory, he won't have another at my expense.



To my old pals, Ozzy, Geezer and Bill, sorry about this, I should have known better.

All the best, Tony



Black Sabbath fans are back to square one it seems.



Image: Joby Sessions

