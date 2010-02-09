The Who Remixed By Slash And, Erm, will.i.am…

A remix of The Who classic ‘My Generation´ by will.i.am and

Slash made its debut on Sunday at Super Bowl XLV (sort of like the American FA

Cup, but longer and with more food).

While TG did not actually watch the game, we´re fairly sure

- at least from the films that we´ve seen - that much blood was shed and that there

were tears and glory of biblical proportions.

As always, just as much fuss was made about the half-time

entertainment as the game itself and this year it was the turn of British rock

legends The Who. As the small time-frame didn´t allow for a support act,

Townshend and co warmed up the crowd with will.i.am´s remix of their classic

‘My Generation´.

Fortunately for everyone involved, it´s also had Slash onboard

and he whipped out a nice, crackly solo before the whole thing turned into a

bizarre skank, slightly reminiscent of Guns N´ Roses´ cover of ‘Live And Let

Die´.

You can hear it below (no proper video yet) and all proceeds

from the sale of the remix go towards the Haitian earthquake appeal. Therefore

if you do decide that you secretly quite like the track, you have a legitimate

reason for buying it.

Related stories:

Marshall Announce Second Slash Signature Model - The AFD100

Classic Rock Issue Exclusive Bonus Tracks For Slash Solo Album