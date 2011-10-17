TG unveils 'Guitar-pocalypse edition' of Tetris soundtrack

Total Guitar, has arranged and tabbed a cover of the Tetris soundtrack, aka 'Korobeiniki', which we are modestly dubbing 'The Guitar-pocalypse Edition'.

You can hear our take on 'Korobeiniki' in the video above and pick up Total Guitar issue 220 if you fancy learning the track yourself.

Inside the mag you'll find the full tab, the story behind the song (from its traditional roots to its rise to fame through 'Tetris'), the full track and the backing track, so you can play along once you've mastered it.

As Total Guitar's editor, Fearless Leader (Stephen Lawson), says: "There's a nice irony that, following the spate of guitar-sims that introduced gamers to the instrument, we can pay tribute to the games world through the medium of face-melting shred guitar!"

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)