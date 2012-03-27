Tenacious D unveil "the greatest album ever recorded by anyone… ever"

Jack Black and Kyle Gass have lifted the lid on the forthcoming Tenacious D album 'Rise Of The Fenix', due 14 May, in a star-studded video for new track 'Be The Best'.

The cameo-heavy six minute promo, which you can watch above, details the story behind the album's creation and features the likes of Val Kilmer, Dave Grohl, Josh Groban and Tim Robbins. More importantly though, there's an inspirational training montage.

Check out the 'Be The Best' video above and head to www.tenaciousd.com to listen to album's title track 'Rise Of The Fenix'.