Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster signature guitar unveiled

The guitar has an MSRP of £430.80, making it the most affordable Jazzmaster (at least, the most affordable with classic switching and vibrato options) that Fender/Squier offer.

J Mascis, frontman and guitarist of alt-rock champs Dinosaur Jr., has teamed up with Squier to create a new affordable signature guitar model – the Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster.

Mascis, an iconic Jazzmaster player, has been heavily involved in the development of the guitar, choosing all the pickups, hardware and finish options himself.