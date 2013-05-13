Ricky Gervais releases 'Learn Guitar With David Brent' teaser video

Ricky Gervais has posted a teaser for his new series of 'Learn Guitar With David Brent' YouTube videos, where the former Wernham Hogg manager/current sales rep picks up his six-string to teach you to play.

Gervais revived David Brent earlier this year for Comic Relief, which saw him team up with rapper Dom Johnson (played by comedian Doc Brown) to perform Brent's political reggae song 'Equality Street', as referenced in the first series of 'The Office'.

'Learn Guitar With David Brent' will begin on 20 May, but for now, watch the teaser below.