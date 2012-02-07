Periphery's debut album track-by-track (Part Two)

This time Spencer Sotelo (vocals) and Misha Mansoor (guitar) explain how they wrote and recorded 'Light', 'All New Materials'and 'Buttersnips', which is about the forthcoming zombie apocalypse.

The Special Edition of 'Periphery' features instrumentals of all the original tracks and a brand new bonus track, 'Passengers'. The band are also on tour in the UK this week, supporting Dream Theater on their Glasgow, Manchester and London dates. Buy the album on iTunes here: http://bit.ly/w4kmLc