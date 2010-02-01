New Ibanez RGD Guitars - No More Slack Strings For Down-tuners!

Ibanez has announced some new additions to the RG series, the RGD range. According

to Tom Appleton - who kindly took our sister site MusicRadar.com through the

firm´s 2010 offerings at NAMM (video here) - the guitars have been designed

specifically to accommodate down-tuners.

Ibanez seem to have thought of everything with these guitars and they come tuned

to D as standard, but with the option to tune as low as B, without losing

playability. Other features include specially designed pickups (VK-DT Down

Tunz), Prestige Wizard necks, long neck scales (26.5-inch) and deeper cut-aways

to allow comfortable access to the higher frets.

The range will consist of four instruments of varying specifications and

price points, including a rather bestial seven stringer, the catchily-named RGD2127ZISH. Check

out the Ibanez website for more information.