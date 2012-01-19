NAMM 2012: Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta and Excelsior amps

Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta (front)

The most interesting for our money is the Greta, a two-watt ‘tabletop’ amp, which seems to be aimed at the casual player wanting a discreet valve amp solution.

On the front there’s an old-fashioned VU dial and the fifties-style shell houses two valves – a 12AX7 preamp tube and a 12AT7 output tube – plus a single four-inch speaker.