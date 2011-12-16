One of our (and pretty much the rest of the music press') favourite new bands, Letlive, are back in the UK for a set of shows in February 2012.
The Californian hardcore crew have rapidly built a name for themselves after they proved themselves to be the most invigorating fist to the face of punk since the glory days of Gallows.
Yes, that's not a huge gap in time, but hey, we've got a lot to be angry about at the moment. TG's stapler's gone missing for a start…
Letlive 2012 UK tour dates (with New Found Glory and Sum 41)
4 February - Dublin, Academy
5 February - Dublin, Academy
7 February - Southampton, Guildhall
8 February - Norwich, UEA
10 February - Bristol, O2 Academy
11 February - Cardiff, University Great Hall
12 February - Newcastle, O2 Academy
13 February - Glasgow, O2 ABC
15 February - Manchester, Academy
16 February - Birmingham, O2 Academy
17 February - London, Roundhouse