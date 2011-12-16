More

Letlive 2012 UK tour dates

Incendiary hardcore crew back next year

One of our (and pretty much the rest of the music press') favourite new bands, Letlive, are back in the UK for a set of shows in February 2012.

The Californian hardcore crew have rapidly built a name for themselves after they proved themselves to be the most invigorating fist to the face of punk since the glory days of Gallows.

Yes, that's not a huge gap in time, but hey, we've got a lot to be angry about at the moment. TG's stapler's gone missing for a start…

Letlive 2012 UK tour dates (with New Found Glory and Sum 41)

4 February - Dublin, Academy
5 February - Dublin, Academy
7 February - Southampton, Guildhall
8 February - Norwich, UEA
10 February - Bristol, O2 Academy
11 February - Cardiff, University Great Hall
12 February - Newcastle, O2 Academy
13 February - Glasgow, O2 ABC
15 February - Manchester, Academy
16 February - Birmingham, O2 Academy
17 February - London, Roundhouse