Letlive 2012 uk tour dates

One of our (and pretty much the rest of the music press') favourite new bands, Letlive, are back in the UK for a set of shows in February 2012.

The Californian hardcore crew have rapidly built a name for themselves after they proved themselves to be the most invigorating fist to the face of punk since the glory days of Gallows.

Yes, that's not a huge gap in time, but hey, we've got a lot to be angry about at the moment. TG's stapler's gone missing for a start…

4 February - Dublin, Academy

5 February - Dublin, Academy

7 February - Southampton, Guildhall

8 February - Norwich, UEA

10 February - Bristol, O2 Academy

11 February - Cardiff, University Great Hall

12 February - Newcastle, O2 Academy

13 February - Glasgow, O2 ABC

15 February - Manchester, Academy

16 February - Birmingham, O2 Academy

17 February - London, Roundhouse