Jimi Hendrix ‘Valleys Of Neptune’ - New Song Streams Online!

Isn't the internet good to us? Check out the new Jimi Hendrix track - ‘Valleys Of Neptune´ (out 9 February), now streaming online.
The new song is the first glimpse of a new album (also titled
‘Valleys Of Neptune´) which is due to land a month later on 9 March. While we´re
usually quite cynical about these “previously unreleased” collections (often it´s
for good reason), this compilation seems to be going a bit further than the
usual cash-in, containing five “unheard” tracks, as well as some rare versions
of staples such as ‘Fire´.
Anyway, check out the new tune below and keep an eye on TG
for more Jimi-related materials…