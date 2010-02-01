Jimi Hendrix ‘Valleys Of Neptune’ - New Song Streams Online!

Isn't the internet good to us? Check out the new Jimi Hendrix track - ‘Valleys Of Neptune´ (out 9 February), now streaming online.

The new song is the first glimpse of a new album (also titled

‘Valleys Of Neptune´) which is due to land a month later on 9 March. While we´re

usually quite cynical about these “previously unreleased” collections (often it´s

for good reason), this compilation seems to be going a bit further than the

usual cash-in, containing five “unheard” tracks, as well as some rare versions

of staples such as ‘Fire´.

Anyway, check out the new tune below and keep an eye on TG

for more Jimi-related materials…