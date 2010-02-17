Jimi Hendrix 'Rock Band' Game Due Before The End Of 2010

Janie Hendrix has said that Harmonix, the firm behind the popular guitar-sim ‘Rock Band´, will release a special Jimi Hendrix edition of the game, similar to the 2009 Beatles effort.

Janie (who is Hendrix´s step-sister) recently revealed in an interview with the L.A. Times that, as part of a new licensing deal with Jimi´s record label Sony Music, she has authorised the creation of a Jimi Hendrix ‘Rock Band´ game.

According to the stateside newspaper, “Sony vowed to make his music 'available through every type of media' - including a new edition of ‘Rock Band´ that Janie Hendrix says should appear before the end of this year.”

Not much is known about the game yet, and even Harmonix is refusing to comment at this stage. However, TG reckons that, since Janie controls Experience Hendrix LLC (the company that owns the rights to the guitarist's material), it´s very likely the game will use his original recordings.