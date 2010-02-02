Issue 198 On Sale Now! Jimmy Page AND Jack White interviewed...

All right readers!? Just a quick note to let you know that
Total Guitar issue 198
is now on sale on your local news stands and pretty much anywhere else with half a musical-conscience.
This month's issue is focused around the DVD release of the awesome new guitar film
'It Might Get Loud'
and features an interview with guitar gods
Jimmy Page
and
Jack White
, not to mention a feature and tab from the recently-reformed
Creed
and a guide to the indie song-craft of
The Arctic Monkeys
.
For those of you wishing to hone your skills to a respectable level of
shred ability
in our
Play Faster!
segment.
On
the other hand, those of you that would be happy to understand which
end of the gee-tar the chords come out of should check out our
Start Playing Today! beginners
feature
,
which very helpfully pulls together the basics of understanding tabs
and music notation along with some easy pieces to get to grips with
early on.
Check it out and let us know what you think!