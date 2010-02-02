Issue 198 On Sale Now! Jimmy Page AND Jack White interviewed...

All right readers!? Just a quick note to let you know that

Total Guitar issue 198

is now on sale on your local news stands and pretty much anywhere else with half a musical-conscience.

This month's issue is focused around the DVD release of the awesome new guitar film

'It Might Get Loud'

and features an interview with guitar gods

Jimmy Page

and

Jack White

, not to mention a feature and tab from the recently-reformed

Creed

and a guide to the indie song-craft of

The Arctic Monkeys

.

For those of you wishing to hone your skills to a respectable level of

shred ability

in our

Play Faster!

segment.

On

the other hand, those of you that would be happy to understand which

end of the gee-tar the chords come out of should check out our

Start Playing Today! beginners

feature

,

which very helpfully pulls together the basics of understanding tabs

and music notation along with some easy pieces to get to grips with

early on.

Check it out and let us know what you think!

