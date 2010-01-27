Gus G enters Guitar Wars!

Firewind and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist

Gus G

has been announced as a judge at the final of TG's Guitar Wars. Gus will join me at the judges' table on the night of 18 February at Bristol's Mr Wolf's music venue.

Yes, I'm actually going to be hanging out with the Greek guitar god himself! A panagia mou! (That's as close as I can get to 'Flippin' 'ell!' in my basic Greek. Apologies to our Greek readers.)

If you happen to win our competition for tickets, please do come and say hello to me on the night - as long as I'm not in the middle of judging at the time! Always good to meet more TG readers...

Steve