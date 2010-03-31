Glenelg Amps T6A10: First look

Glenelg don't give you too many tone-manipulation options, but - at this size - that's probably a good thing. Especially if you've got chubby fingers.

We got this rather adorable baby amp head through from Glenelg Amps recently.

We've featured various lunchbox amps in TG, but this is one of the smallest we've seen. Hence the reason we've been telling everyone it's more of a 'juicebox' amp.

The T6A10 is a six-watt valve amp that's been hand-built in the UK (Glasgow, to be precise) and retails between £260 - £360.

The eagle-eyed among you may have seen this in TG200's Gear News section (on sale now), but we felt that we should take some pictures of it with random objects to illustrate it's scale.

The Glenelg TGA10 is reviewed in Total Guitar issue 205 (on sale 6 August - 3 September 2010).

