Gibson Unveil Joan Jett ‘Blackheart’ Signature Melody Maker

Gibson guitars have revealed their latest Joan Jett signature model, the Blackheart Melody Maker.

What´s the difference between this and the original

Joan Jett signature Melody Maker

? Well this one is black, and it´s (coincidentally) being released around the same time as a new film about Jett, ‘The Runaways´, starring Kristen “Team Edward” Stewart.

“I needed a black guitar. This guitar has the same body and the neck runs smooth as silk,” says Jett. “I wanted some flash of color, so the fret inlays are bright red, and the 12th fret is marked by mother of pearl inlay hearts lying end to end. I am using it onstage now, and it sounds ferocious. But of course, she can play gentle as well.”

Other features include a Zebra Coil Burstbucker 3 pickup, Mini Grover tuners, a slim neck and a kill switch.

