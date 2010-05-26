Gibson teams up with Relentless for one-off Gibson SG Relentless… and YOU could win it!

Image 1 of 3 Choose between Grind and Sacrifice Gibson SG Relentless Pickup Switch Image 2 of 3 If you're making a custom guitar, you'll need a custom inlay Gibson SG Relentless Inlay Image 3 of 3 This one-off SG could be yours! Gibson SG Relentless

Gibson has teamed up with Relentless - purveyors of rock-friendly energy drinks - to create a one-off Gibson SG Relentless.

The guitar was designed by Rebecca Wright, customised by Gibson's Sam Walker and is based around and SG Special. As well as the amazing graphic, the standard scratchplate has been swapped for a stainless steel, photo-etched version.

This one-of-a-kind axe is clearly no mean feat: "It's the most heavily customised guitar I've done in 10 years," Walker confesses, "and it's unique because as much attention has gone into the feel and playability of it as has gone into the aesthetics."

The original SG featured the iconic Rhythm and Treble labels around the pickup selector. That's fine if you're still rockin' like it's 1969, but this is 2010 so you're given the option of setting the pickups to either Grind or Sacrifice, depending on your mood.

Let's reiterate: only ONE of these guitars has been made. It's currently on display at the Relentless Garage in Highbury, London where it will be signed by numerous artists this summer before being given away to one lucky axe fiend... And it could be you! For your chance to bad this unique prize, click the link here.