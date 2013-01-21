Five songs you can learn in Total Guitar 237

TG237 is on sale now, with the usual mix of interviews, features and gear reviews, and of course, the world's best guitar tab and lessons - complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your TGCD. Here are five songs you can learn from Total Guitar 237.

Biffy Clyro - 'Stingin' Belle'

Huge riffs, catchy hooks and monstorous tone. It can only be Biffy Clyro.

Judas Preist - 'Breaking The Law'

The only armed heist in history carried out with the power of RAWK! This NWOBHM classic is essential learning for any metal fan.

Dire Straits - 'Money For Nothing'

"Money for nothing and your chicks for free". 'Nuff said.

Deftones - 'Swerve City' (riff)

Stef and Chino get low on this tune, which distills everything that's great about Deftones into 2:45.

The All-American Rejects 'Beekeper's Daughter'

The US pop-rockers are all loved up with this one. We dare you not to hum it after the first listen!