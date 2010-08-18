Famous stolen guitars: Tony Iommi's SG and six more

Last week Tony Iommi revealed that his red custom shop Gibson SG had been nicked at High Voltage Festival (24 - 25 July). With that in mind, we put together this gallery of seven famous stolen guitars.

Tony Iommi’s Gibson Custom Shop Iommi SG

The guitar of the moment. This was stolen at High Voltage festival on 24 July, following Heaven And Hell’s Ronnie James Dio tribute show. Iommi is offering a reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the guitar. A real 'conscience-botherer' if there ever was one…