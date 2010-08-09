CLOSED TG205 Competition: WIN Avenged Sevenfold signature guitars!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Competition: win avenged sevenfold signature guitars

Avenged Sevenfold are back with a new album, 'Nightmare', and are featured on the cover of Total Guitar this month. In celebration, we've buddied up with the generous folk at Westside Distribution to offer you the chance to win Synyster Gates' and Zacky Vengeance's signature Schecter guitars.

The Avenged boys are long-time Schecter artists, but new for 2010 are Zacky Vengeance's ZV Mirror and Synyster Gates' LTD Edition Synyster Custom Gold Pin Stripe.

Zacky's axe features the nothing-short-of-awesome Fractured Mirror finish, along with the same Seymour Duncan SH-4 pickups, ZV Blade inlay, TonePros bridge and Graph Tech nut as his original model, but this time he's opted for a slightly larger 25½-inch scale neck. Zacky is left-handed, so we're also offering the winner of this guitar the option of a lefty or a right-handed model.

Synyster's Custom model comes loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan Invader pickups, an original Floyd Rose and Syn's Death Bat inlay. It's finished in the Limited Edition (and more expensive) Gold Pin Stripe, with gold hardware to match!

To be in with a chance of winning either of these guitars, just head to the dedicated competition page and answer the question below correctly.

What's Synyster Gates' real name?



A) Brian Haner

B) Brad Haner

C) Boris Haner

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.