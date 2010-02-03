Classic Rock Issue Exclusive Bonus Tracks For Slash Solo Album

Total

Guitar´s

sister magazine Classic Rock will be

issuing a “Fan

Pack” version of Slash´s forthcoming solo album, featuring two

exclusive bonus

tracks.

The new self-titled

full-length from Guns N´

Roses guitar

legend, Slash,

features a formidable line-up of collaborations, including

appearances from Chris

Cornell, Ozzy

Osbourne, M

Shadows (Avenged

Sevenfold),

Andrew Stockdale

(Wolfmother) and the inimitable Lemmy

Kilmister.

Classic Rock will release their special -

Classic Rock

Presents: Slash “Fan Pack” - on 7 April and, along with a

132-page Slash

tribute issue, fans will also get an expanded copy of the

album, featuring the

bonus tracks Baby Can´t

Drive with Alice

Cooper and Nicole

Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) and a reworking of Paradise City with none other than hip hop legends

Cypress Hill and

Fergie (Black Eyed

Peas).

The issue will retail for

£14.99 and will actually be

available before the normal album´s

UK release.





Slash Track List





1. Ghost

(Ian

Astbury)



2. Beautiful Dangerous (Fergie)



3. Nothing To Say (M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)



4. Crucify The Dead (Ozzy Osbourne)



5. Promise (Chris Cornell)



6. By The Sword (Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother)



7. Doctor Alibi (Lemmy Kilmister)



8. Saint Is A Sinner Too (Rocco De Luca)



9. Watch This (Dave Grohl/Duff McKagan)



10. I Hold On (Kid Rock)



11. Gotten (Adam Levine)



12. We're All Gonna Die (Iggy Pop)



13. Starlight (Myles Kennedy)





Classic

Rock Presents: Slash “Fan pack” will have above

the tracklisting

and

also feature two exclusive bonus

tracks



14.

Baby Can't Drive (Alice

Cooper/Nicole Scherzinger)



15. Paradise City

(Fergie/Cypress Hill)

