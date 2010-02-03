Classic Rock Issue Exclusive Bonus Tracks For Slash Solo Album

Total
Guitar´s
sister magazine Classic Rock will be
issuing a “Fan
Pack” version of Slash´s forthcoming solo album, featuring two
exclusive bonus
tracks.
The new self-titled
full-length from Guns N´
Roses guitar
legend, Slash,
features a formidable line-up of collaborations, including
appearances from Chris
Cornell, Ozzy
Osbourne, M
Shadows (Avenged
Sevenfold),
Andrew Stockdale
(Wolfmother) and the inimitable Lemmy
Kilmister.
Classic Rock will release their special -
Classic Rock
Presents: Slash “Fan Pack” - on 7 April and, along with a
132-page Slash
tribute issue, fans will also get an expanded copy of the
album, featuring the
bonus tracks Baby Can´t
Drive with Alice
Cooper and Nicole
Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) and a reworking of Paradise City with none other than hip hop legends
Cypress Hill and
Fergie (Black Eyed
Peas).
The issue will retail for
£14.99 and will actually be
available before the normal album´s
UK release.
Slash Track List
1. Ghost
(Ian
Astbury)
2. Beautiful Dangerous (Fergie)
3. Nothing To Say (M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)
4. Crucify The Dead (Ozzy Osbourne)
5. Promise (Chris Cornell)
6. By The Sword (Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother)
7. Doctor Alibi (Lemmy Kilmister)
8. Saint Is A Sinner Too (Rocco De Luca)
9. Watch This (Dave Grohl/Duff McKagan)
10. I Hold On (Kid Rock)
11. Gotten (Adam Levine)
12. We're All Gonna Die (Iggy Pop)
13. Starlight (Myles Kennedy)
Classic
Rock Presents: Slash “Fan pack” will have above
the tracklisting
and
also feature two exclusive bonus
tracks
14.
Baby Can't Drive (Alice
Cooper/Nicole Scherzinger)
15. Paradise City
(Fergie/Cypress Hill)