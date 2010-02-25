Check Out The ‘Legocaster’ – Yeah, It’s Exactly What You Think It Is…

Have a look at the 'Legocaster', an amazing custom Stratocaster-style electric guitar

built by Mat Smith from Blackpool. With Lego...

Apparently, Mat was inspired by other Lego luthiers that he had seen discussing the idea on the t´internet and, when a colleague decided to sell off a Squire Strat for £25, he decided he´d give it a go himself.

Check out

Legocaster.co.uk

for more photos and a step-by-step break-down of ‘the build´. We particularly like the Lego tuning pegs, but there are loads of other neat touches to be found. We just wonder what it sounds like!