Andy James, Blackstar Amps & ESP team up for shred competition

Shred guitar maestro Andy James has got together with the
folks atBlackstar Amps, ESP and Intersales Music to arrange a
YouTube-based shredding competition.
Entrants just need to download a backing track written and
recorded by Andy James especially for the competition and record themselves
shredding over the top of it. They should then post it as a video response to
the YouTube clip that we´ve embedded below.
The most talented shredders stand to win prizes from ESP, Intersales Music and Blackstar Amps. Head to the dedicated web page and/or watch the video below
to find out more.