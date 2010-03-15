Andy James, Blackstar Amps & ESP team up for shred competition

Shred guitar maestro Andy James has got together with the

folks atBlackstar Amps, ESP and Intersales Music to arrange a

YouTube-based shredding competition.

Entrants just need to download a backing track written and

recorded by Andy James especially for the competition and record themselves

shredding over the top of it. They should then post it as a video response to

the YouTube clip that we´ve embedded below.

The most talented shredders stand to win prizes from ESP, Intersales Music and Blackstar Amps. Head to the dedicated web page and/or watch the video below

to find out more.

