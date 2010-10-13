50 greatest riffs of the decade spotify playlist

© MIGUEL A. LOPES/epa/Corbis

Being the kindly types that we are, TG has put together a playlist of all the tracks featured in our 50 Greatest Riffs Of The Decade poll, as featured in issue 207 (on sale 1 - 29 October).

At least, all of those that were available on Spotify - we decided to avoid the karaoke versions of Metallica.

To hear the playlist simply download the free Spotify player and then head to the link below.

TG's 50 Greatest Riffs Of The Decade playlist

To find out what's in the mag head to our Total Guitar issue 207 page and make sure you check out our Monster Riffs category for more riffs content.