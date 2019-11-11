More

Cableguys CrushShaper

CableGuys’ CrushShaper plugin will “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can”

By Ben Rogerson

Super-detailed degradation

The best new studio gear of 2019

By MusicRadar

We asked and you told us your favourite new recording gear

Best online piano lessons: recommended piano lesson software, apps and websites

Best online piano lessons: recommended piano lesson software, apps and websites

By MusicRadar, Dave Clews

Learn to play your favourite piano songs and master music theory over the internet

The 5 best new plugins/software of 2019

By MusicRadar

Your top software picks from the last year

Ariana Grande

TrackLib’s 2019 sampling report says that drum breaks are out but The Sound Of Music is in

By Ben Rogerson

Stats and analysis based on the year’s biggest songs

Throwing Snow

The 10 best electronica, ambient or underground DJ/producers in the world right now

By MusicRadar

Klevgrand Santa Jussi

Yes, Klevgrand has made a singing Santa plugin… and it’s free!

By Ben Rogerson

Santa Jussi is a festive vocal synth that you can download for nothing

Bitwig Studio 3.1

Bitwig Studio 3.1 is here, bringing a tuned-up selection of pitch features

By Ben Rogerson

DAW update is now available

1010 Music Blackbox

The best new drum machines and samplers of 2019

By MusicRadar

This year's hardware beat machines, ranked by you

The best new Eurorack gear of 2019

By MusicRadar

Your pick of the best new Eurorack units to hit the market this year

How to write, mix and master a track across multiple DAWs

By Computer Music

We shows you how to break free from old habits and kickstart creativity by switching software

How to create a classic old-school Reese bass sound

By Computer Music

Designing an old-school Reese bass

How to create a classic '90s hoover sound

By Computer Music

Put some vacuum in your tune with NI's Massive and Kontakt

12 tried and tested retro sound sound design tricks

By Computer Music

A dozen things you need to know about going old-school

How to create '90s rave-style sampled chords

By Computer Music

Rave-style sampled chords with Dune CM and TAL-Sampler

Essential knowledge.

8 things that everyone should know about music theory

By Computer Music

A bunch of theory tips to put into practice the next time you're looking for a boost of musical inspiration

9 tricks that'll make your mix sound less harsh and easier on the ear

By Computer Music

Make sure your productions aren't too piercing

Augmented and diminished chords

The easy guide to music theory: augmented and diminished chords explained

By Computer Music

These esoteric harmonies are simpler than you think

MiniBit CM

How to create a SID chip-style bass sound

By Computer Music

Crunchy square-wave bass with AudioThing miniBit CM

How to create an insanely fast chiptune-style arpeggio

By Computer Music

Hyper arps with Plogue Chipsounds

Tech

Unfiltered Audio Lion

Unfiltered Audio Lion review

By Computer Music

Incorporating and adding to innovative technologies from their previous plugins, does this lauded developer’s debut synth have teeth?

Suonobuono nABC

Suonobuono nABC review

By Future Music

Not Another Boring Compressor brings sidechain pumping out of the box

IK T-racks Tape Collection

IK Multimedia T-RackS Tape Machine Collection review

By Computer Music

  • €200
  • $200

A suite of analogue tape plugins for adding seductive saturation and sheen

Korg Nu:Tekt NTS-1

Korg Nu:Tekt NTS-1 review

By MusicRadar

  • £99
  • $100

There's more to Korg's latest pocket-sized synth than meets the eye

Waves Abbey Road Studio 3 plugin

Waves Abbey Road Studio 3 review

By Computer Music

  • $199

Can a plugin give you a better experience when mixing on headphones, and emulate a classic studio space, too?

Roland Jupiter-Xm

Roland Jupiter-Xm review

By Future Music

  • £1,319

The latest synth in the Jupiter-line packs a plethora of Roland sounds into a very compact package

Novation Summit

Novation Summit review

By Future Music

  • £1,899

With its aftertouch-enabled keyboard, juicy new features and twin Peaks, the new flagship from Novation sounds like a dream

Roland Fantom-8

Roland Fantom-8 review

By MusicRadar

  • £3,519
  • $4,000

The long-awaited return of Roland's high-spec synth workstation

iZotope Neutron 3 Advanced

iZotope Neutron 3 Advanced review

By Computer Music

  • £359

Does this third-generation channel strip plugin really take us one step closer to the dream of the fully-automated mix engineer?

Plogue Chipsynth MD

Plogue Chipsynth MD review

By Computer Music

  • £49

There’s more to this Sega Mega Drive soundchip emulation than meets the eye and ear

