CableGuys’ CrushShaper plugin will “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can”
Super-detailed degradation
Learn to play your favourite piano songs and master music theory over the internet
Stats and analysis based on the year’s biggest songs
Santa Jussi is a festive vocal synth that you can download for nothing
DAW update is now available
This year's hardware beat machines, ranked by you
Your pick of the best new Eurorack units to hit the market this year
We shows you how to break free from old habits and kickstart creativity by switching software
Put some vacuum in your tune with NI's Massive and Kontakt
A dozen things you need to know about going old-school
Rave-style sampled chords with Dune CM and TAL-Sampler
A bunch of theory tips to put into practice the next time you're looking for a boost of musical inspiration
Make sure your productions aren't too piercing
These esoteric harmonies are simpler than you think
Incorporating and adding to innovative technologies from their previous plugins, does this lauded developer’s debut synth have teeth?
A suite of analogue tape plugins for adding seductive saturation and sheen
There's more to Korg's latest pocket-sized synth than meets the eye
Can a plugin give you a better experience when mixing on headphones, and emulate a classic studio space, too?
The latest synth in the Jupiter-line packs a plethora of Roland sounds into a very compact package
With its aftertouch-enabled keyboard, juicy new features and twin Peaks, the new flagship from Novation sounds like a dream
The long-awaited return of Roland's high-spec synth workstation
Does this third-generation channel strip plugin really take us one step closer to the dream of the fully-automated mix engineer?
There’s more to this Sega Mega Drive soundchip emulation than meets the eye and ear