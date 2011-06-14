Trivium 'wouldn't be around' without Nick Augusto

Trivium

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has spoken out about the departure of drummer Travis Smith, saying that the band "wouldn't be around anymore" had Smith stayed.

Smith left the US metallers last year, with drum tech Nick Augusto stepping in to replace him.

Heafy told the Artisan News Service: "Basically — and I'm not pointing any one finger — between the four of us in the old lineup, if that lineup continued, the band wouldn't be around anymore. And I'm not saying it's just [Travis] or just one other guy from our band right now [that were causing the friction in the group], it's just… the chemistry wasn't there."

Check out the video below for more on Smith and his replacement Augusto.