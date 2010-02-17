Trivium offer free download

Want to check out the skills of new Trivium drummer Nick Augusto? Then you´re in luck.

Rhythm´s sister magazine Metal Hammer is offering a free download of the US metallers covering Sepultura´s ‘Slave New World´.

The giveaway is in honour of the 40th anniversary of Black Sabbath releasing their self-titled debut album.

The album hit the shelves on Friday 13 February 1970 and according to Metal Hammer its release heralded the birth of heavy metal.

Head to MetalHammer.co.uk on 13 February to download the track.



Act quickly! The link will only be available for 48 hours.

Rhythm last week reported that Trivium have replaced Travis Smith with Nick Augusto as their full-time drummer.