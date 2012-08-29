Tommy Lee: I'm here to entertain, not take pictures with you

Tommy

Tommy Lee loves his fans, but for the love of all that is holy don't ask him for a picture.

In a Facebook post, Lee vented his anger at fans asking for photos wherever he goes.

Lee says: "I f***ing love my fans. What I have a problem with is taking pictures. I hate it. It irritates the f*** out of me when people say, 'You owe it to your fans.' I don't owe anybody anything.

"When I bought all my Led Zeppelin records and concert tickets I didn't say, 'One day these f***ers are going to owe me a picture, it's the least they can do for me.'

"You don't admire something so that it can give back - you just cherish it. I'm not here to take pictures with you. I'm here to entertain you."

He might hates pictures, but back in our March issue Tommy told us that he still loves drumming. For more on that huge cover feature head here. #shamelessplug.