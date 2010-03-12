Thomas Lang working on third McDonald’s star

Anyone that watched last week´s Thomas Lang boot camp video would be forgiven for thinking that Thomas is 100 percent focused on drumming and nothing else.



But, it turns out that the session ace also holds down a weekend job at McDonalds.

To get the lowdown from Thomas on his supposed number one priority, check out the tongue-in-cheek video below.

Somehow, even when he´s talking about cleaning toilets he can still pull off all manner of eye-popping stick tricks. Must be all that burger flippin´ he´s been doing.