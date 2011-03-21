Stewart Copeland presents The Tell-Tale Heart

Copeland

© Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis

Stewart Copeland is once again spreading his creative wings with a brand new project. The frankly infuriatingly talented sticksman is heading back into the world of theatre.



Copeland has put together a show based on Edgar Allen Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart. The Royal Opera House will host the work as part of the OperaShots season, which brings artists from all fields into the theatre.



We think Stewart's work looks fantastic, but we have to admit our eyes were also caught by former Monty Python man Terry Jones, which involves a doctor being struck off because he is a dog. We're not even joking.



For more on both, and the rest of the season, head to the Royal Opera House website.