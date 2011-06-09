Steve Smith, White and Barney set for World's Greatest Drummer

Steve smith

Steve Smith, Steve White and Steve Barney (we're noticing a pattern here) and more have been announced for this year's World's Greatest Drummer.



The event, which takes place at the Warwick Arts Centre on 6 November, also features Darrin Mooney (Primal Scream), Pete Ray Biggin (Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse) and Jake Brown (Young Drummer Of The Year finalist).



As part of the show performers will be playing classics from Buddy Rich's back catalogue and there will also be a tribute to Joe Morello.



Tickets are on sale now from www.warwickartscentre.co.uk.