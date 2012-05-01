Roger Taylor plays down Freddie hologram rumours

Roger taylor

© Jens Kalaene/dpa/Corbis

Roger Taylor has played down talk of performing with a Freddie Mercury hologram, saying the idea 'doesn't sit too well' with him.

The Queen drummer told Billboard: "I don't think I want to. It just doesn't sit too well with me. I don't want to appear with a hologram of my dear friend. It's the real one or no hologram for me.

"I think it's an amazing effect when used properly, obviously in darkness. Were somebody to use a hologram of Freddie, I would have no objection."

The music industry has been awash with rumours of which deceased artist would be next to appear onstage as a hologram after Tupac's recent performance at Coachella festival.