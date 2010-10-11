Rob Zombie and Joey Jordison set for UK tour

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis
Rob Zombie will finally head to the UK next year. The horror metal legend will play six shows in February - his first over here for 12 years.
Zombie will be joined by Joey Jordison, John 5 and Piggy D for the jaunt.
The full dates are:
Wed 16 Feb - London O2 Academy Brixton
Thu 17 Feb - Manchester Academy
Fri 18 Feb - Newcastle O2 Academy
Sun 20 Feb - Glasgow O2 Academy
Mon 21 Feb - Leeds O2 Academy
Tue 22 Feb - Birmingham O2 Academy
Last month, the musician-cum-movie director released a brand new track recorded with Jordison behind the kit. Check it out here.