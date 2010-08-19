Rhythm Hot Band: Reckless Love

Reckless love

Band: Reckless Love



Drummer: Hessu Maxx



Who are they? Finnish rockers whose love for big choruses is only matched by their love for big hair.



Sounds like: The '90s never happened. Or a poppier Hardcore Superstar.



Why should you check them out? As self-proclaimed purveyors of 'big rock', Reckless Love seem incapable of doing anything without their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks. At least we hope they're tongue in cheek.



Drummer Hessu rocks a huge sound that would fit snugly in Van Halen's back catalogue, while frontman Olli Herman has stolen just about every trick in David Lee Roth's book.



If it's a version of Steel Panther you can play in front of the kids you're after, these are your boys. Even if they do look suspiciously like girls.



Go to: www.myspace.com/recklessloverocks

Download: 'Romance'