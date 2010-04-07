Rhythm hot artist bags Pendulum gig

KJ Sawka has been unveiled as Pendulum´s new drummer.

The news that the Seattle sticksman has bagged such a prized gig will come as little surprise to regular Rhythm readers, as we tipped KJ as one to watch in our Hot Issue earlier this year.

Back then we noted his sublime precision and feel, both of which he´ll need in spades when hitting the road with the Aussie drum´n´bass stars.

You can check out KJ´s skills below.

To find out who else we tipped for the top, check out our February issue, which you can order here.