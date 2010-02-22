Mission From Gadd coming to UK

Steve Gadd will bring his clinic tour to the UK in April.

The drum maestro will put on three Yamaha and Zildjian-backed shows as part of the Mission From Gadd jaunt.

Gadd, famed for his spells at the drum stool for the likes of Eric Clapton and Paul Simon, will kick things off at The Helix in Dublin on 17 April.

From there, he will move on to Edinburgh Corn Exchange on 18 April before rounding things off the following night at The Hexagon in Reading.

John DeChristopher, Zildjian's Vice President, explained: " Anything that involves Steve Gadd is guaranteed to be big and our Mission From Gadd tour programme was the biggest ever presented in the US and Canada, so we are excited to be finally bringing it to Europe.

“Our goal is to provide the ultimate experience for Steve's fans by presenting a rare opportunity to see Steve up-close and in an intimate setting."

For more information visit www.yamahadownload.co.uk or www.zildjian.com.