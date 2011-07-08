Mike Mangini: Portnoy isn't coming back

DT

Dream Theater new boy Mike Mangini isn't worried about the shadow of Mike Portnoy looming over him. Mangini has said he's comfortable that he's in the band for keeps.

Mangini told Radio Metal: "I don't feel like it's hanging over my head. The reason why is I like Mike very much. He's a friend and I have new brothers in Dream Theater, and when you love somebody you let them do what they need to."

"I feel very comfortable I'm in the band for good. Mike's not coming back, and that's the deal. I'm the drummer. I feel confident of that."

For more from Mangini order yourself a copy of Rhythm 191, which features a huge cover feature interview with the Dream Theater drummer.