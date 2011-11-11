Mark Richardson joins Clem Burke Drumming Project

Mark richardson

Skunk Anansie drummer Mark Richardson is to play a punishing set in searing heat all in the name of science.

The sticksman will do so as part of the Clem Burke Drumming Project. Richardson will perform at the University of Gloucestershire's Oxstalls campus on 16 November.

Mark said: "It would be interesting to recreate the conditions of Istanbul where we played a 60-minute set in 37ºC heat or in Zagreb where it was seriously hot; we were in a tent and we played for an hour and half and I almost fainted."

"I have been watching with great interesthow sports scientists haveinvestigated the physical demands of playing the drums. At times it can be a very strenuousactivity requiring a combination of fine motor control, brute strength and power. I amlooking forward to working withthe Clem Burke Drumming Project and by doing so increase my understanding of the art and science of drumming."

The university's Dr Marcus Smith added: 'A drummer is often faced with the physical and mental challenge of playing in a hot and humid environment. Our collaboration with Mark is a natural extension to our research interests and we very much look forward to understanding more about the physical demands of drumming'.

For more details head here.