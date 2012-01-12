Led Zep duo named greatest ever rock rhythm section

Led zep

© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS

John Bonham and John Paul Jones have been named as the greatest ever rock rhythm section.

In a Gibson.com article he Led Zeppelin duo pipped Neil Peart and Geddy Lee and Chad Smith and Flea into second and third places respectively.

Check out the entire top ten below.

1. John Bonham and John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin)

2. Neil Peart and Geddy Lee (Rush)

3. Chad Smith and Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

4. Jay Lane and Les Claypool (Primus)

5. Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman (Rolling Stones)

6. Keith Moon and John Entwistle (The Who)

7. Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford (Rage Against The Machine)

8. Meg White and Jack White (The White Stripes)

9. Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt (Green Day)

10. Sexton and P-Nut (311)

What do you make of that little lot then? Some glaring omissions? Any unbelievable inclusions?