Jon Hiseman to host sold-out clinic

Drums

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Jon Hiseman is a bonafide legend of British drumming. As one of the most respected sticksmen to emerge in an era filled with superb players, it's fair to say that he has plenty of knowledge to share.



Which is just as well, because Jon is putting on a sold-out clinic this weekend.

Planet Drum in Camden will host an afternoon with the drum legend, in which he will speak about playing with the likes of Gary Moore, Jack Bruce, Jon Mayall and many, many more.



Unfortunately tickets have already sold out. Maybe you could wait outside the venue in the hope of hearing some of Jon's wisdom through the walls? Probably best not, actually. You could instead watch the video below to see just why Jon is so revered.