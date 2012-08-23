Joey Jordison on recording Slipknot's Metabolic

Jordison

© Jared Milgrim/Corbis

Pick up the Summer issue of Rhythm and you'll find Joey Jordison talking us through the writing and recording of Slipknot classic 'Metabolic.' Here's a few choice cuts from what the masked metaller had to say…

No Triggers

"People are like, 'You must have used triggers on that record.' No I didn't. A lot of it had to do with that small room. We were all in there headbanging just like we do live. We record with our masks on. We were dripping with sweat."

Super Fast

"In the bridge part with the really super-fast 32nd-note double bass, when I was recording that I did that part by myself. I didn't want to hear any guitars or nothing, I just wanted to play it alone."

Super Heavy

"That's one of my favourite Slipknot songs of all time. It's super heavy, it's very technical, very dark and has a certain hatefulness to it. All the beats are in different time signatures, it is pretty much a Black/Death Metal song but super catchy of course with Corey's vocals. That's one I'm proud of whenever I listen to it."

